Graven Arrives for PC on January 23, 2024, Later in 2024 for Consoles

Publishers 3D Realms and Fulqrum Publishing, and developer Slipgate Ironworks announced Graven will leave Early Access and launch for PC via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store on January 23, 2024. It will launch later in 2024 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below

Action, mystery, and a chance for redemption await you in the gritty action first person puzzler GRAVEN. Explore a dark fantasy world as a wrongly convicted man of faith. Battle the horrors of humanity, the wilds, and beyond using the environment, magic, and armaments.

A faithful priest of the Orthogonal order, exiled unto death for a crime in defense of another, you live again in a small boat, adrift in a swamp. A stranger ferries you to solid ground and bestows upon you vague instructions, along with a mysterious staff and book. Go forth, pious priest, alleviate suffering, uncover deceptions, and smash the eldritch perversions encroaching upon reality itself.

A marriage between modern development tools and techniques with a stark late 90s aesthetic bring the action first person puzzler GRAVEN to life, featuring character designs by Chuck Jones (Duke Nukem 3D, Half-Life) and the voice talent of Stephan Weyte (BLOOD, Fire Emblem, DUSK) in a dark yet distinct medieval fantasy experience.

Key Features:

Solve puzzles and scour lore to uncover the motives of the foul heretical sects behind the plagues and seasons undermining the land.

Alter your environment with all that surrounds you, wielding spells and crystals to adjust as you see fit in your pursuit.

Discover new weapons and upgrade them at blacksmiths and alchemists to customize your capability.

Expand your horizons by returning to old stomping grounds with new abilities and seeing how far down the chasms go.

Slay over thirty distinct enemies in an ever broadening world across numerous biomes.

Walk the parallel path, lest you stumble into the recesses of the world, where the fog knows no light, and creatures beyond time roam free.

Earn your peace.

