Kingpin: Reloaded Arrives December 5 for PC, Later for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

/ 385 Views

by, posted 18 minutes ago

Publishers 3D Realms and Interplay, and developer Slipgate Ironworks announced Kingpin: Reloaded will launch for PC via Steam on December 5. It will launch at a later date for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In a stylized noir art deco gangland that never was, the Kingpin rules above all else with a bloody fist. When his lieutenant Nikki Blanco leaves a no-name Thug battered and broken, the upstart criminal rises from a puddle of blood, lead pipe in hand and revenge in mind.

Kingpin: Reloaded brings new life to the Quake II engine classic. 4K resolution, ultrawide support, and improved graphics in Enhanced mode enable the beautifully-depicted metropolitan nightmare shine. Controller support makes the game more accessible for anyone who wants to explore the depths of Kingpin‘s depravity. Overall improvements like new quest and conversation systems make Reloaded even better than the original.

Stalk lamp-lit streets and take down rival gangs to let the Kingpin know his end is nigh. Kingpin‘s immersive sim elements allow the Thug to recruit other gangsters with a conversation system. Increase the Thug’s influence through multiple hub-based missions. Run with the gang on a violent warpath with upgradeable weapons including Tommy guns, bazookas, and more. Location-based damage leads to bloody, thrilling battles: kneecap, maim, or go for the head.

If that sounds too extreme, try No Violence mode. However, the “colorful” language proudly used by Kingpin’s gangsters remains. Lean even further into that era and start fragging in Gang Bang mode’s old-school multiplayer.

Features:

Rebalanced and polished gameplay.

New quest system.

Ultrawide and 4K support.

Classic and enhanced modes.

And so much more!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles