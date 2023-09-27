Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Anime Series Announced for Netflix - News

/ 366 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Netflix has announced a new anime series based the Tomb Raider video game franchise on called Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. The series is produced by Legendary in partnership with Crystal Dynamics.

View the first look trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles