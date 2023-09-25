Mortal Kombat 1 Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts, Lies of P, Pikmin, and Payday Debut in Top 10 - Sales

Mortal Kombat 1 has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending September 23, 2023. The PlayStation 5 version was the best-selling version, followed by the Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch versions.

Lies of P debuted in third place, Pikmin 1 + 2 debuted in fourth place, and Payday 3 debuted in seventh place.

Hogwarts Legacy dropped from first to second place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fell two spots to fifth place, and Cyberpunk 2077 shot up from 21st to sixth place as sales jumped 163 percent due to price promotions.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Mortal Kombat 1 - NEW Hogwarts Legacy Lies of P - NEW Pikmin 1 + 2 - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Cyberpunk 2077 Payday 3 - NEW Grand Theft Auto V The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Minecraft (NS)

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

