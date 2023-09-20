Starfield Debuts in 1st the UK Retail Charts, NBA 2K24 Debuts in 7th Place - Sales

posted 6 hours ago

The Crew Motorfest has debuted in second place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending September 16, 2023. The Crew 2 also debuted in second place in 2018, however, sales for The Crew Motorfest are about a third of The Crew 2.

Hogwarts Legacy has retaken first place as the Xbox Series X|S version saw sales jump 214 percent due to price promotions.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in third place, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is up two spots to fourth place, and Grand Theft Auto V is up three spots to fifth place.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga dropped two spots to sixth place with sales down 29 percent overall, however, the Switch version did see sales up 21 percent.

Starfield has dropped from first to eighth place on the retail charts with sales down 87 percent. Fae Farm remained in ninth place with sales down 12 percent in its second week.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Hogwarts Legacy The Crew Motorfest - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Grand Theft Auto V Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Minecraft (NS) Starfield Fae Farm Red Dead Redemption 2

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

William D'Angelo

