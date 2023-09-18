Ghostwire Tokyo Tops 6 Million Players - News

Tango Gameworks announced the action-adventure game, Ghostwire Tokyo, has surpassed six million players.

This figure is up from five million players on June 19, 2023 and four million players on May 5, 2023.

"6 MILLION PLAYERS have explored Ghostwire Tokyo's spooky streets!" reads a tweet from the official Ghostwire Tokyo Twitter account. "That doesn't make those eerie alleyways any less haunted, of course... Thank you again to all our fans!"

Ghostwire Tokyo released for the PlayStation 5 and PC on March 25, 2022, followed by the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass on Aril 12, 2023.

