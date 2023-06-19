Ghostwire Tokyo Tops 5 Million Players - Sales

Tango Gameworks announced the action-adventure game, Ghostwire Tokyo, has surpassed five million players.

This figure is up from four million players on May 5, 2023.

"From everyone at Tango Gameworks, thank you to 5 million fans who have played Ghostwire Tokyo!" reads a tweet from the official Ghostwire Tokyo Twitter account. "Please enjoy this commemorative artwork by Concept Artist Kenta Muramatsu!"

Ghostwire Tokyo released for the PlayStation 5 and PC on March 25, 2022, followed by the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass on Aril 12, 2023.

