Survival Horror Adventure Game Haunted House Launches October 12 - News

/ 180 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

ublisher Atari and developer Orbit Studio have announced Haunted House will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Atari VCS on October 12.

Haunted House is a reimagining of the 1982 survival horror adventure game of the same name.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In Haunted House, players take on the role of Lyn Graves, the niece of renowned treasure hunter Zachary Graves. When Lyn learns of her uncle’s disappearance, she and her friends head to his mansion to investigate, but before long, Lyn’s friends are also swept into the shadows. Players will navigate shifting walls, unpredictable enemy encounters, and all manner of ookie-spookie frights to guide Lyn back to her friends and put an end to the eerie ectoplasms that have infested the mansion. Should Lyn succumb to a sinister spirit, she’ll find herself back at the entrance of the haunted house, facing a completely new floor layout and rearranged enemies, guaranteeing a unique experience with each attempt.

All-Ages Thrill Ride

The whimsical, cartoonish art style only thinly veils the chills and thrills in Haunted House! Expertly riding the line between goofy and spooky, the game keeps things rated E with its primarily stealth-based gameplay and light combat sequences.

Unlockable Characters

As Lyn explores the mansion, she’ll free her trapped friends, who become playable characters you can use to dive deeper into the mansion. Each friend possesses different stats, so depending on who you explore the mansion with, it’ll be a totally new experience!

Atari Easter Eggs

The game is full of collectibles and lore based on the original Haunted House and other classic favorites from Atari’s golden age.

Did We Mention Stealth?

With combat de-emphasized, players must focus on stealth movement and solving challenges unseen in the shadows, along with utilizing the arsenal of traps and items at their disposal.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles