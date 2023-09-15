PS5 Best-Selling Console in the US in August, Xbox Series X|S Outsells Switch - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the US in August 2023 in terms of units sold and dollar sales, according to figures from Circana (formerly The NPD Group). Circana includes the dates for the four week period of July 30 to August 26.

The Xbox Series X|S was the second best-selling console in terms of units sold and dollar sales, while the Nintendo Switch came in third place for both metrics.

PlayStation 5 dollar sales were down in the single-digit percentage in August compared to a year ago, while the Xbox Series X|S and Switch both declined by a double-digit percentage. Unit sales for the PlayStation 5 are up year-on-year, while the Xbox Series X|S and Switch are down.

2023 year-to-date the PlayStation 5 is the best-selling console in terms of both units sold and dollar sales.

Overall spending on video games in August was up three percent year-on-year from $4.08 billion to $4.20 billion. Spending on video game content increased four percent from $3.56 billion to $43.72 billion, while video game hardware sales dropped 13 percent percent from $376 million to $328 million.

Overall spending on video games in 2023 year-to-date is up two percent from $34.36 billion to $34.89 billion. Spending on video game content is up less than one percent from $30.09 billion to $30.23 billion, while video game hardware sales is up 13 percent from $2.87 billion to $3.25 billion.

"August 2023 U.S. consumer spending on video game content, hardware and accessories grew 3% vs YA, to $4.2B," said Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella. "Growth across both content and accessories spending offset a double-digit percentage decline in hardware."

Piscatella added, "Spending on video game content in August grew 4% vs YA, to $3.7B. On console and PC platforms, growth in digital premium downloads offset declines across physical SW and digital add-ons. Non-mobile subscription spending fell 4%, while Sensor Tower reported mobile growth of 2.5%."

There were two new releases in the top 20 best-selling games. Madden NFL 24 debuted in first place and is already the sixth best-selling game of 2023. This is the 24th consecutive year a Madden NFL debuted in first place.

Launch sales for Madden NFL 24 were up by a double-digital percentage when compared to 2022's Madden NFL 23.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon debuted in second place and is the 20th best-selling game of 2023 after just one month on the market.

The launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 helped boost in the digital premium download spending in the PC, Cloud, and non-Console VR content segment by 132 percent. However, digital sales of Baldur's Gate 3 are not included in the best-sellers chart as publisher Larian Studios does not share that information.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for August 2023:

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in 2023 year-to-date:

