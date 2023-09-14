Atlus and Vanillaware Announce Unicorn Overlord for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PS4 - News

/ 618 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher ATLUS and developer Vanillaware have announced tactical RPG, Unicorn Overlord, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4. It will launch worldwide on March 8, 2024.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Liberate your kingdom, reclaim your destiny.

From the masterminds that brought 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Odin Sphere, ATLUS x Vanillaware presents the rebirth of tactical fantasy RPG. Fight against fate and embark on a royal adventure to regain your reign alongside trustworthy allies.

Unicorn Overlord combines the timeless tactical RPG genre with overworld exploration and innovative battle system for a unique epic fantasy experience in the iconic Vanillaware style.

Key Features:

Traverse a vibrant world, assemble units and direct them into exquisitely animated battles

Perform heroic deeds and grow renown throughout the five nations

Cultivate a grand army with over 60 unique characters, from humans and elves to massive beasts and heavenly angels

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles