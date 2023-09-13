PlayStation State of Play Set for Tomorrow, September 14 - News

posted 38 minutes ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it will host a PlayStation State of Play tomorrow, September 14 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK. You can watch it live on Twitch and YouTube.

The State of Play will focus on updates on previously announced games coming to PlayStation consoles in 2023 and beyond from indie titles to major third-party games. There will also be PlayStation VR2 games featured.

"Tomorrow’s broadcast will focus on updates to previously announced games coming to PlayStation consoles," reads the PlayStation Blog post. "From indie and PS VR2 highlights, to major upcoming titles from our third-party partners, our latest show has something for everyone!"

Tune in tomorrow at 2pm Pacific / 10pm BST for a new State of Play, focused on indie and third-party titles from around the world: https://t.co/ZhLh13rgnE pic.twitter.com/aYDJccpKfl — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 13, 2023

