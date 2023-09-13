By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
PlayStation State of Play Set for Tomorrow, September 14

by William D'Angelo , posted 38 minutes ago / 281 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it will host a PlayStation State of Play tomorrow, September 14 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK. You can watch it live on Twitch and YouTube.

The State of Play will focus on updates on previously announced games coming to PlayStation consoles in 2023 and beyond from indie titles to major third-party games. There will also be PlayStation VR2 games featured.

"Tomorrow’s broadcast will focus on updates to previously announced games coming to PlayStation consoles," reads the PlayStation Blog post. "From indie and PS VR2 highlights, to major upcoming titles from our third-party partners, our latest show has something for everyone!"

4 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
KLXVER (17 minutes ago)

Nice. A State Of Play and a Nintendo Direct on the same day. Good times.

  • 0
gtotheunit91 (29 minutes ago)

There are several notable third-party exclusives that could be showcased tomorrow, so should still be a good show without the first-party presence.

  • 0
Leynos (36 minutes ago)

Stellar blade release date please

  • -1
Radek Leynos (13 minutes ago)

Someone downvoted you for this lol. +1 can't wait for Stellar Blade as well.

  • -1