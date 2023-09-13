Rumor: Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition Headed to PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 604 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment released Horizon Forbidden West in February 2022 for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 and a rating for Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition for the PS5 was spotted earlier this month.
Leaker Billbil-Kun on Dealabs, who has accurately leaked the PlayStation Plus lineup since 2021, is claiming Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition will not only release on the PS5, but also be coming to PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The release date or price for the game are not known.
Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition would likely include the base game and The Burning Shores DLC, which was only released on the PS5.
That'd be interesting if this was the next PC release since there's still a few notable PS5 games that have yet to be released on PC before the 2022 games like Demon's Souls and Ghost of Tsushima. I assume Last of Us Part 2 would be released at some point as well. Idk if Destruction AllStars would make the cut.
It would be a rather quick console to PC port for a new AAA first party game. Less than 2 years.
Sony's release schedule for PC games is all over the place and I wish it was a bit more streamlined. Like you said GOT is still not on PC doesn't even make sense. The only thing I can think is that Insomniac wants to handle their PC ports on their own and not have a 3rd party do it. Insomniac is busy as hell right now with Spiderman 2 and then Wolverine so maybe after Spiderman 2 they can start on the GOT port and Wolverine who knows.
I didn’t see any other logo on the boot up of R&C besides Nixxes.
God of War and both Spider-Man games were pretty awesome at launch. Nearly flawless even. Passing around devs leads to inconsistent releases it seems.
True, but Horizon, TLOU, Uncharted and R&C where not flawless though. The ND titles where very very very far from flawless even. R&C and Horizon are a lot better, but still not good. I can't remember in what category Returnal falls.
Insomniac did Spider Man themselves and Santa Monica did God of War themselves. But those seem the only studios do far actually being able to port well. With Nixxes being acceptable, since they at least fix major issues fast. ND shouldn't be allowed to make another pc port.
Returnal was in the category of passable. Not as good as God of War but not as bad as TLOU lol. A 7/10 port at best. The devs, Climax Studios I believe, abandoned the game after like a month. It hasn't received any updates since then.
ND claimed TLOU was a learning experience for them, so only time will tell just how much they learned lol. TLOU is in a great state now, but it took over 100GB worth of updates lol
Yeah that story gets a bit old after not only TLOU, but also 2 failed Uncharted ports. Perhaps they choose the wrong partner, but they still greenlit those games to release as did PlayStation.
Yea it's been pretty hit and miss for them. TLOU was the worst because it took so long to resolve the issues. At least with the other games it seemed to be resolved rather quickly. If they weren't resolved quickly it was at least a passable port. I think Returnal still has issues though.
I have a hard time listening to PC users complaints though because often times the games run fine for me. Also a lot of PC users do not have the right specs or are trying to push their system to hard and blame the game instead of their setup. Honestly unless it's a game like TLOU which is just getting blasted by everyone I tend to ignore performance complaints and sail the high seas to test for myself.
I think there's a good chance their next console will be built around stream lining the whole process. Sony seems to understand better than most that making things as easy as possible when developing games is the best way to approach building a console.
Still need to release demon's souls, bloodborne, and they should port the older games like god of war, uncharted, ratchet etc