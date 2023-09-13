Rumor: Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition Headed to PC - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment released Horizon Forbidden West in February 2022 for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 and a rating for Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition for the PS5 was spotted earlier this month.

Leaker Billbil-Kun on Dealabs, who has accurately leaked the PlayStation Plus lineup since 2021, is claiming Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition will not only release on the PS5, but also be coming to PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The release date or price for the game are not known.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition would likely include the base game and The Burning Shores DLC, which was only released on the PS5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

