The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Tops the French Charts - Sales

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 35, 2023, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to second place and Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) is up two spots to third place. Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) re-entered the top five in fourth place and Pikmin 4 (NS) is down from fourth to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Gran Turismo 7 Hogwarts legacy Armored Core VI: fires of Rubicon - Launch Edition

Xbox Series X|S

Forza Horizon 5 - Premium Edition Diablo IV Armored Core VI: fires of Rubicon - Launch Edition

PS4 Hogwarts Legacy Gran Turismo 7 The Last of Us Part II Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pikmin 4 PC Microsoft Flight Simulator - Premium Deluxe Edition Minecraft The Sims 4 Horse Ranch Expansion Pack

