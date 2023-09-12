Bilkin's Folly Arrives October 2 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

/ 425 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Armor Games Studios and developer Webbysoft announced Bilkin's Folly will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam and GOG on October 2.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Percival “Percy” Bilkins is a treasure hunter on a mission to find his missing mother and grandfather, who mysteriously disappeared many years ago. The only problem? His ship got wrecked in a storm, and he needs to find a new way forward. Together with his family’s beloved dog Drayton, Percy must find a new ship, reunite with his crew, and discover family secrets that will change his life forever. Oh, and dig for hidden treasure of course.

Bilkins’ Folly is a narrative adventure game about a boy and his dog. Team up with your canine best friend to uncover every nook and cranny of this region. With the help of Percy’s expert cartography skills, you can customize your map to help you solve puzzles and unlock other secrets. But be warned: some puzzles in this world are harder than others, and you might need to return to them later in your journey.

Your friendship with Drayton will be your biggest asset when navigating through the world of Bilkins’ Folly. By spending quality time together, you can level up your bond and earn points to spend on new skills that can be used to clear obstacles. This will aid you in your search for family and riches and take you to places previously unseen.

Key Features:

Explore a series of unusual and lively islands riddled with history, mystery, and (most importantly) treasure.

As your bond with Drayton grows, he’ll learn new skills that will help you solve puzzles and uncover secrets.

Expand your ship’s crew by recruiting aspiring sailors to join your ranks.

Socialize with the many quirky inhabitants of the islands—but keep in mind they’ll remember how you treat them.

X marks the spot! Customize your map to work for you by drawing lines and placing icons on your map to aid you in your treasure hunting escapades.

Fish for interesting sea creatures and record your findings in your journal.

Enter treasure hunting competitions to earn trophies and bragging rights.

Pick locks, herd sheep, and more in charming minigames.

Yes, you can pet the dog.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles