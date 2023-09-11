By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Madden NFL 24 and GTAV Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in August

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 220 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for August 2023.

Madden NFL 24 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was Grand Theft Auto V on the European charts. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon was number two in the US and Canada, while it was FIFA 23 on European charts. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre was number three in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Minecraft was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Madden NFL 24 was number two in the US and Canada and Red Dead Redemption came in second in Europe. Red Dead Redemption was number three in the US and Canada and FIFA 23 came in third in Europe.

Firewall Ultra topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Beat Saber was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Pavlov in Europe. Pavlov was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Beat Saber in Europe.

The Walking Dead Onslaught topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Job Simulator in Europe.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as on the European charts. Call of Duty: Warzone came in second place in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU
Madden NFL 24 Grand Theft Auto V
ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON FIFA 23
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
Grand Theft Auto V ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON
Remnant II Remnant II
FIFA 23 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
MLB The Show 23 F1 23
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Hogwarts Legacy
Mortal Kombat 11 Gran Turismo 7
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Hogwarts Legacy Atlas Fallen
Gran Turismo 7 Madden NFL 24
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
High On Life Among Us
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered No Man’s Sky
STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
FINAL FANTASY XVI Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
God of War Ragnarök STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT Football Manager 2023
Atlas Fallen Diablo IV

*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU
Minecraft Minecraft
Madden NFL 24 Red Dead Redemption
Red Dead Redemption FIFA 23
Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V
EA Sports UFC 4 Red Dead Redemption 2
Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports UFC 4
Injustice 2 A Way Out
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Gang Beasts
Gang Beasts TEKKEN 7
FIFA 23 theHunter: Call of the Wild
Twisted Metal: Black Assassin’s Creed Origins
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre The Forest
Mortal Kombat 11 Gran Turismo Sport
MLB The Show 23 Hogwarts Legacy
A Way Out Goat Simulator
theHunter: Call of the Wild House Flipper
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition Outlast
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Unravel Two
STAR WARS Battlefront II Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Hogwarts Legacy MONOPOLY PLUS

         *Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU
Firewall Ultra Firewall Ultra
Beat Saber Pavlov
Pavlov Beat Saber
Crossfire: Sierra Squad Crossfire: Sierra Squad
Walkabout Mini Golf Green Hell VR
Swordsman VR Red Matter 2
Green Hell VR Swordsman VR
Synapse Kayak VR: Mirage
Red Matter 2 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution The Room VR: A Dark Matter

 *PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

PSVR Games

US/Canada EU
The Walking Dead Onslaught The Walking Dead Onslaught
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Job Simulator
Job Simulator Creed: Rise to Glory
Creed Rise to Glory Beat Saber
Beat Saber Sniper Elite VR
SUPERHOT VR ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Sniper Elite VR SUPERHOT VR
Borderlands 2 VR The Guy VR
GORN DOOM 3: VR Edition
Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series Swordsman VR

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU
Fortnite Fortnite
Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone
Tower of Fantasy Fall Guys
Apex Legends Rocket League
Fall Guys Tower of Fantasy
Rocket League Apex Legends
Overwatch 2 The Sims 4
The Sims 4 eFootball 2023
Rec Room Overwatch 2
Destiny 2 Trackmania®

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


Qwark (18 minutes ago)

FFXVI seems to be dropping pretty quickly on the PS-Store. Spider-Man making a comeback it seems. Rockstar is doing amazing numbers as always.

  • 0