Madden NFL 24 and GTAV Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in August - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 220 Views
Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for August 2023.
Madden NFL 24 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was Grand Theft Auto V on the European charts. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon was number two in the US and Canada, while it was FIFA 23 on European charts. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre was number three in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.
Minecraft was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Madden NFL 24 was number two in the US and Canada and Red Dead Redemption came in second in Europe. Red Dead Redemption was number three in the US and Canada and FIFA 23 came in third in Europe.
Firewall Ultra topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Beat Saber was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Pavlov in Europe. Pavlov was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Beat Saber in Europe.
The Walking Dead Onslaught topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Job Simulator in Europe.
Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as on the European charts. Call of Duty: Warzone came in second place in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS5 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|Madden NFL 24
|Grand Theft Auto V
|ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON
|FIFA 23
|The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
|The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
|Grand Theft Auto V
|ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON
|Remnant II
|Remnant II
|FIFA 23
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|MLB The Show 23
|F1 23
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Gran Turismo 7
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Atlas Fallen
|Gran Turismo 7
|Madden NFL 24
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|High On Life
|Among Us
|Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
|No Man’s Sky
|STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|FINAL FANTASY XVI
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|God of War Ragnarök
|STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
|Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT
|Football Manager 2023
|Atlas Fallen
|Diablo IV
*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included
PS4 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|Minecraft
|Minecraft
|Madden NFL 24
|Red Dead Redemption
|Red Dead Redemption
|FIFA 23
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Grand Theft Auto V
|EA Sports UFC 4
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Grand Theft Auto V
|EA Sports UFC 4
|Injustice 2
|A Way Out
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III
|Gang Beasts
|Gang Beasts
|TEKKEN 7
|FIFA 23
|theHunter: Call of the Wild
|Twisted Metal: Black
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
|The Forest
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Gran Turismo Sport
|MLB The Show 23
|Hogwarts Legacy
|A Way Out
|Goat Simulator
|theHunter: Call of the Wild
|House Flipper
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
|Outlast
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|Unravel Two
|STAR WARS Battlefront II
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|Hogwarts Legacy
|MONOPOLY PLUS
*Naming of products may differ between regions
PS VR2 Games*
|US/Canada
|EU
|Firewall Ultra
|Firewall Ultra
|Beat Saber
|Pavlov
|Pavlov
|Beat Saber
|Crossfire: Sierra Squad
|Crossfire: Sierra Squad
|Walkabout Mini Golf
|Green Hell VR
|Swordsman VR
|Red Matter 2
|Green Hell VR
|Swordsman VR
|Synapse
|Kayak VR: Mirage
|Red Matter 2
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
|The Room VR: A Dark Matter
*PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included
PSVR Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|The Walking Dead Onslaught
|The Walking Dead Onslaught
|ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
|Job Simulator
|Job Simulator
|Creed: Rise to Glory
|Creed Rise to Glory
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|Sniper Elite VR
|SUPERHOT VR
|ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
|Sniper Elite VR
|SUPERHOT VR
|Borderlands 2 VR
|The Guy VR
|GORN
|DOOM 3: VR Edition
|Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
|Swordsman VR
Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)
|US/Canada
|EU
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Tower of Fantasy
|Fall Guys
|Apex Legends
|Rocket League
|Fall Guys
|Tower of Fantasy
|Rocket League
|Apex Legends
|Overwatch 2
|The Sims 4
|The Sims 4
|eFootball 2023
|Rec Room
|Overwatch 2
|Destiny 2
|Trackmania®
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
FFXVI seems to be dropping pretty quickly on the PS-Store. Spider-Man making a comeback it seems. Rockstar is doing amazing numbers as always.