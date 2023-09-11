Madden NFL 24 and GTAV Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in August - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for August 2023.

Madden NFL 24 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was Grand Theft Auto V on the European charts. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon was number two in the US and Canada, while it was FIFA 23 on European charts. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre was number three in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Minecraft was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Madden NFL 24 was number two in the US and Canada and Red Dead Redemption came in second in Europe. Red Dead Redemption was number three in the US and Canada and FIFA 23 came in third in Europe.

Firewall Ultra topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Beat Saber was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Pavlov in Europe. Pavlov was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Beat Saber in Europe.

The Walking Dead Onslaught topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Job Simulator in Europe.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as on the European charts. Call of Duty: Warzone came in second place in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU Madden NFL 24 Grand Theft Auto V ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON FIFA 23 The Texas Chain Saw Massacre The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Grand Theft Auto V ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON Remnant II Remnant II FIFA 23 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla MLB The Show 23 F1 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Hogwarts Legacy Mortal Kombat 11 Gran Turismo 7 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Hogwarts Legacy Atlas Fallen Gran Turismo 7 Madden NFL 24 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II High On Life Among Us Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered No Man’s Sky STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege FINAL FANTASY XVI Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales God of War Ragnarök STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT Football Manager 2023 Atlas Fallen Diablo IV

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU Minecraft Minecraft Madden NFL 24 Red Dead Redemption Red Dead Redemption FIFA 23 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports UFC 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports UFC 4 Injustice 2 A Way Out Call of Duty: Black Ops III Gang Beasts Gang Beasts TEKKEN 7 FIFA 23 theHunter: Call of the Wild Twisted Metal: Black Assassin’s Creed Origins The Texas Chain Saw Massacre The Forest Mortal Kombat 11 Gran Turismo Sport MLB The Show 23 Hogwarts Legacy A Way Out Goat Simulator theHunter: Call of the Wild House Flipper Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition Outlast Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Unravel Two STAR WARS Battlefront II Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Hogwarts Legacy MONOPOLY PLUS

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU Firewall Ultra Firewall Ultra Beat Saber Pavlov Pavlov Beat Saber Crossfire: Sierra Squad Crossfire: Sierra Squad Walkabout Mini Golf Green Hell VR Swordsman VR Red Matter 2 Green Hell VR Swordsman VR Synapse Kayak VR: Mirage Red Matter 2 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution The Room VR: A Dark Matter

*PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

PSVR Games

US/Canada EU The Walking Dead Onslaught The Walking Dead Onslaught ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Job Simulator Job Simulator Creed: Rise to Glory Creed Rise to Glory Beat Saber Beat Saber Sniper Elite VR SUPERHOT VR ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Sniper Elite VR SUPERHOT VR Borderlands 2 VR The Guy VR GORN DOOM 3: VR Edition Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series Swordsman VR

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU Fortnite Fortnite Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone Tower of Fantasy Fall Guys Apex Legends Rocket League Fall Guys Tower of Fantasy Rocket League Apex Legends Overwatch 2 The Sims 4 The Sims 4 eFootball 2023 Rec Room Overwatch 2 Destiny 2 Trackmania®

