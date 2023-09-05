Kairosoft Announces 5 Games Coming to the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One - News

posted 3 hours ago

Kairosoft has announced Dream House Days DX, Dungeon Village, Game Dev Story, Hot Springs Story, and Station Manager will all launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Microsoft Store on September 15 for $11.99 each.

All five games are available now for the Nintendo switch, PlayStation 4, PC via Steam iOS, and Android.

View the official launch trailer for the five games below:

View individual trailers for each of the games below:

