Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland Announced for Consoles and PC - News

The MIX Games and Wallride have announced Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland for consoles and PC. It will launch in 2024.

A baby-fresh take on retro-inspired gameplay—featuring a unique cooperative design, where kids and parents need to stick together to win!

A baby’s gotta do what a baby’s gotta do!

Everyone’s favorite babies are back in action! When Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, and Lil see a commercial for the new Reptar video game, they pretend that they’re in a video game of their own! Through the power of imagination, the babies transform Tommy’s house into a video game world full of action, excitement, and adventure!

Key Features:

Puzzle-platforming combining beloved gameplay from the NES era with modern game design.

Multiple levels with unique themes, secrets, and boss encounters from the Rugrats world.

Hop, bop, explore and swap babies, with each having their own unique abilities and mechanics.

Cameos of beloved characters from the TV show spread throughout the game.

High-definition version features hand drawn animations to match the cartoon’s style.

Players can toggle between 8-bit and high-definition art.

Two-player cooperative play.

