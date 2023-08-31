PlayStation Portal Remote Player Launches November 15 for $200 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the PlayStation Portal remote player will launch on November 15 for $199.99 / £199.99 / €219.99 / 29,980 yen. Pre-orders are now available on PlayStation Direct.

View the PlayStation Portal remote player pre-order trailer below:

Read details on the PlayStation Portal below:

Feel the Power of PlayStation in the Palm of Your Hand. Play your PlayStation 5 console over your home Wi-Fi with console quality controls using PlayStation Portal Remote Player. Experience the incredible immersion of DualSense wireless controller features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in supported games.

PlayStation Portal Remote Player can stream compatible games installed on your PlayStation 5 console. PlayStation Portal Remote Player requires broadband internet Wi-Fi with at least 5MB per second for use. For a better play experience, a high-speed connection of at least 15MB per second is recommended. The quality and connectivity of your play experience may vary depending on your network environment. A PlayStation 5 console and account for PlayStation Network is required. The PlayStation 5 console must be connected to a broadband internet connection, powered on fully or in Rest Mode, and it must be paired with your PlayStation Portal Remote Player.

Games that require a virtual reality headset (PlayStation VR or PlayStation VR2) or additional peripherals (other than a DUALSHOCK 4, DualSense, or DualSense Edge wireless controller) are not compatible. Games that must be streamed on PlayStation 5 using a PlayStation Plus Premium membership are not compatible. Haptic feedback and adaptive trigger features available when supported by game.

