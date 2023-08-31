PlayStation Portal Remote Player Launches November 15 for $200 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 736 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the PlayStation Portal remote player will launch on November 15 for $199.99 / £199.99 / €219.99 / 29,980 yen. Pre-orders are now available on PlayStation Direct.
View the PlayStation Portal remote player pre-order trailer below:
Read details on the PlayStation Portal below:
Feel the Power of PlayStation in the Palm of Your Hand. Play your PlayStation 5 console over your home Wi-Fi with console quality controls using PlayStation Portal Remote Player. Experience the incredible immersion of DualSense wireless controller features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in supported games.
PlayStation Portal Remote Player can stream compatible games installed on your PlayStation 5 console. PlayStation Portal Remote Player requires broadband internet Wi-Fi with at least 5MB per second for use. For a better play experience, a high-speed connection of at least 15MB per second is recommended. The quality and connectivity of your play experience may vary depending on your network environment. A PlayStation 5 console and account for PlayStation Network is required. The PlayStation 5 console must be connected to a broadband internet connection, powered on fully or in Rest Mode, and it must be paired with your PlayStation Portal Remote Player.
Games that require a virtual reality headset (PlayStation VR or PlayStation VR2) or additional peripherals (other than a DUALSHOCK 4, DualSense, or DualSense Edge wireless controller) are not compatible. Games that must be streamed on PlayStation 5 using a PlayStation Plus Premium membership are not compatible. Haptic feedback and adaptive trigger features available when supported by game.
ehh... what the hell. I ordered one. I have paid more for themed controllers that do nothing other than look cool. I can at least get some use out of this one.
Has there been any word if this can be used as a regular controller?
Here is hoping for a Black Friday on this! I sort of doubt it would get any kind of price decrease that quickly, but I could see Walmart/Target/etc. bundling say $20-$50 of PS Store money alongside it.
I guess pretty cool if you wanna go play PS5 at a friends house and all you have to do is bring this. I can see this being a cool gadget for like Playstation super users who have a lot of disposable income who happen to find themselves out of the house in places with wifi where they wish they could be gaming. Though I can't imagine that is a terribly large market.
i dont plan on using it out of the house. My goal is to use it like I did the wiiu tablet. Just kick back on the couch in another room and use for off tv play.
Would have liked it earlier. It pairs well with grinding Disgaea 7 I bet.
Then again that is also Mario, Spider-man, and Alan wake as well. So maybe I -reshuffle stuff.
The reviews are good I'll look into it.
Jim Ryan tenure as head of Sony has been a disaster. All of the good sales and games we've gotten so far are the result of the previous CEO.....since games take 5-6 years to make.
A corporate anti-consumer exploitative turd who doest know or cares about video games, and the results are clear.
Complete rip-off. You could literally already stream PS5 games on your phone through remote play, why would anyone need this for 200$, especially since streaming games is far from reliable
My phone doesn't have an 8" screen or built-in DualSense controllers, so there is that :) Also this isn't cloud streaming but streaming from your own local PS5 directly to it.
Playing PS5 games on a screen thats only an inch or 2 bigger than your phone with Dualsense controllers is not worth 200$. Also, if using an 8 inch screen means that much to you, you could easily get a 50$ 8 inch tablet that can use PS5 remote play and do SO MUCH MORE than just remote play PS5 games. Also, you could easily connect PS5 controller to phone/tablet via bluetooth or get another phone controller for much cheaper than the PS Portal.
The portal is a handheld. The dualsense can't snap into the phone or tablet. Backbone is $100 but that doesn't come with a screen or have haptic feedback, touchpad and adaptive triggers. It also can't snap into your tablet . I know you can probably get cheaper for remote play but there are also many ps5 controllers that are cheaper than the dualsense but most people would still buy the dualsense.