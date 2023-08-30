Paper Beast Enhanced Edition Launches for PS5 and PS VR2 on September 27 - News

Pixel Reef has announced adventure and exploration game, Paper Beast Enhanced Edition, for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2. It will launch on September 27.

Paper Beast, the original game, is available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, PC via Steam, Oculus Rift, and VIVE.

Originally released in 2020, Paper Beast captivated players with its surreal ecosystem born from the depths of big data, brimming with endearing origami-like creatures shaped by wild AIs. This mesmerizing adventure fully leverages the capabilities of the PlayStation VR2 and PlayStation 5, offering enhanced features and improved immersion.

The original game was praised for its innovative gameplay, unique aesthetics, and extraordinary universe. Navigating this world requires solving puzzles by manipulating the environment. Paper Beast received several awards and nominations, including the “Best VR Experience” at the Pixel Awards Europe 2020 and the Best Game Universe at the Pegases 2021.

With its environmental storytelling, Paper Beast conveys its narrative through exploration, creating deep bonds between the player, the virtual world, and the creatures inhabiting it. This uncharted land will reveal harsh environments; cooperation between animals and the player will be at the heart of the adventure, punctuated by dangerous entities and breathtaking landscapes.

Players will experience Paper Beast in virtual reality via PlayStation VR2 or in “flat” mode on PlayStation 5. The new version brings a multitude of improvements, fully harnessing the capabilities of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2, including a smooth locomotion mode to freely traverse landscapes, as well as 4k support on PlayStation 5 outside virtual reality.

The PlayStation VR2 version also supports HDR for superior virtual reality image quality compared to previous iterations. Both platforms now offer highly detailed textures, especially on the flow of sand and water, and introduce Light Shafts. On the gameplay side, the sandbox is expanded, with an increased number of creatures and plants that grow and beautify over time.

