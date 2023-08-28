The Big Con Headed to PS5 and PS4 on August 31 - News

Publisher Skybound Games and developer Mighty Yell announced The Big Con will launch the for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 via PlayStation Store on August 31.

The game first released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store in August 2021.

Read details on the game below:

Play as Ali, a curious and sarcastic high schooler who ditches band camp to go on a cross-country road trip. But this isn’t a joyride! Ali is on an all-important mission to save her family video store from the nasty loan sharks trying to shut their shop down.

Swindle strangers, pickpocket people, and con commoners across a wacky America of the ’90s. And—it should go without saying—lie to your mom about all of it. Choose who deserves to be conned and who might need a helping hand. The world is your oyster (and hey, pearls are worth a lot!).

One Con Doesn’t Fool All

Con people your way! Wear disguises, sneak around, eavesdrop on conversations, and learn how to approach each mark. Maybe you think you can make enough cheddar just by pickpocketing. Or seek out more complex grifts that involve breaking and entering, smooth talking, and more. It’s up to you to outsmart everyone and lockpick everything that stands between you and saving your mom’s video store.

A Coming-of-Age Comedy

If there’s one surefire way to discover yourself, it’s by setting out on an adventure. Luckily for you, you’ve got the aid of an expert grifter to coach you in the elusive art of charm. But a life of crime is no laughing matter! Not unless you turn on the laugh track and make it a criminally funny sitcom. Get ready to talk your way into deals, hearts, and trouble. And don’t forget to call home every once in a while to check in with your mom. Sure, you might argue with her sometimes (most of the time?), but you’re a teenager—that’s kind of your job!

The Weird and Wack 1990s the Way You Remember Them

Whether you were a ‘90s kid or not, this game is brimming with nostalgia. It offers you the perfect opportunity to relive your own awkward high school years, or if you sadly missed out on the ‘90s, finally experience all of the classic teen movies that feel so old and outdated. Plaid, payphones, VHS tapes, and malls—The Big Con has got all of the outrageous fads you remember (and some you want to forget) from the 1990s.

But most importantly—you can ride the Hormipillar as much as you want!

