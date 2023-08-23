Tormented Souls 2 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher PQube and developer Dual Effect have announced survival horror game, Tormented Souls 2, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. It will launch in 2024.

View the announcement teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The award-winning survival horror classic is back!

Caroline Walker is back in the sequel to the award-winning classic survival horror. Stalk the halls of haunting monasteries and other nightmarish locations. Brace yourself to confront terrifying creatures armed only with makeshift weapons as you desperately try to rescue your cursed sister.

The Heroine Returns

Caroline Walker is back in the sequel to the award-winning survival horror classic. In the wake of the Wildberger Hospital incident, Caroline yearns for a normal life. However, fate has other plans and Caroline’s sister Anna falls victim to a mysterious affliction. Conventional remedies prove futile as Anna slips in and out of consciousness, only waking to cough up inky globs of blood. With nowhere else to turn, Caroline looks to the supernatural and an ancient, forbidden ritual…

Welcome to Puerto Miller

Puerto Miller, a remote South-American community with a disturbing past, was founded centuries ago by the secretive Ismuit tribe, a minor religious order that spurned connection with the outside world. But beneath the town’s crumbling façade lies an ancient, unspeakable horror. Guide Caroline through the shadowy halls of an infamous monastery, and stumble into nightmarish locations seemingly from another world.

Classic Survival Horror

Use logic and reasoning to forge connections between objects found in the environment and a wide variety of intricately designed puzzles. Inspect and combine items in your inventory to uncover clues and lift the veil on the dark mysteries that shroud your path. Engage in claustrophobic, pulse-pounding combat as you confront monstrous creatures using an arsenal of improvised weapons. In a world where every shadow could conceal a unspeakable horror, you’ll need to pick your battles and carefully manage your scarce resources in order to survive.

Key Features:

Caroline Walker Returns! – After the events of Wildberger Hospital, Caroline yearns for a normal life with her younger sister, Anna. However, fate has other plans. As Anna falls victim to a mysterious affliction, coughing blood and experiencing blackened eyes and moments of unconsciousness, conventional remedies prove futile. In a desperate bid to save her sister, Caroline must turn to the supernatural.

– After the events of Wildberger Hospital, Caroline yearns for a normal life with her younger sister, Anna. However, fate has other plans. As Anna falls victim to a mysterious affliction, coughing blood and experiencing blackened eyes and moments of unconsciousness, conventional remedies prove futile. In a desperate bid to save her sister, Caroline must turn to the supernatural. An All-New Setting Filled with Unspeakable Horrors… – Welcome to Puerto Miller, a remote Southern American town with a chilling past. Founded ages ago by the reclusive Ismuit tribe—a small religious group that shunned the outside world—the town conceals unspeakable horrors beneath its ancient exterior.

– Welcome to Puerto Miller, a remote Southern American town with a chilling past. Founded ages ago by the reclusive Ismuit tribe—a small religious group that shunned the outside world—the town conceals unspeakable horrors beneath its ancient exterior. Combat Terrifying Creatures with Makeshift Weapons – Face pulse-pounding combat as you confront monstrous creatures using a range of ingenious makeshift weapons. Every corner may hide an enemy, so resource management is key to survival.

– Face pulse-pounding combat as you confront monstrous creatures using a range of ingenious makeshift weapons. Every corner may hide an enemy, so resource management is key to survival. Solve Mind-Bending Environmental-Based Puzzles – Utilize logic and reasoning to forge connections between items found in the environment and the intricately designed puzzles. Creatively combine resources to unlock twisted enigmas and delve deeper into the dark mysteries that shroud your path.

