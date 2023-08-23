House Flipper 2 Releases on December 14 for PC, Later for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Frozen District announced House Flipper 2 will launch for PC via Steam on December 14 and for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S at a later date.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

House Flipper 2 delivers brand new features and a complete overhaul of original mechanics in a crisp new visual style, open Sandbox mode, challenging contracts, and a heartfelt story of home and community.

With the most-played demo at June’s Steam Next Fest, House Flipper 2 developers Frozen District is excited to unveil brand new features:

All-new visual style.

Build homes from scratch in Sandbox Mode, recreate real-life buildings, or construct ones using your imagination.

Restore and renovate properties.

Take on Challenging Contracts in the community.

Experience a story of transformation told in the four unique neighborhoods of the coastal community of Pinnacove.

Following the global success of the first installment—boasting over five million copies sold, a peak of 18,000 players on Steam at once, and six expansion packs—House Flipper 2 seems poised to take the franchise to unprecedented heights.

