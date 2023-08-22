Sonic Superstars Arrives October 17 for All Major Platforms - News

Sega announced Sonic Superstars will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 17.

New thrills. Classic feels.

Adventure through the mystical Northstar Islands in this all-new take on classic 2D Sonic high-speed action platforming. Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose and harness all-new Emerald powers to move and attack in dynamic new ways. Navigate gorgeous, never-before-seen environments solo or with up to three other players and stop Dr. Eggman, Fang, and a mysterious new adversary from converting the islands’ giant animals into Badniks before it’s too late!

A New Spin on a Classic

The 2D Sonic high-speed sidescrolling action platforming you know and love, reimagined with fully 3D graphics, new powers and abilities, an all-new setting, and new ways to play! You’ve never played classic Sonic like this before!

Play as Your Favorite Characters

Choose from Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose and take advantage of their unique abilities to blaze a path across the Northstar Islands as they race to defeat Dr. Eggman, who has teamed up with an old nemesis, Fang.

Harness the Power of the Chaos Emeralds

Multiply, swim up waterfalls, change form, and more with the powers of the Chaos Emeralds.

More Friends, More Fun

For the first time ever in a ,em>Sonic game, play through the entire campaign with up to three other players with drop-in and drop-out four-player local cooperative play.

