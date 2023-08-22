Avatar: The Last Airbender – Quest for Balance Arrives September 22 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher GameMill Entertainment and developer Bamtang Games announced Avatar: The Last Airbender – Quest for Balance will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 22 for $49.99.

Relive unforgettable moments from the Avatar series while navigating fun and challenging puzzles based on the four elements. Explore key locations across the four nations as you interact with iconic characters, complete side quests, upgrade your abilities, and defeat the adversaries from the Fire Nation. Made with family play in mind, journey solo or together in exciting two-player local and online co-op as nine different characters.

Key Features:

Embrace Your Destiny and experience Aang’s original adventure. Replay any of the 18 thrilling chapters whenever you choose to relive your favorite moments from the series.

and experience Aang’s original adventure. Replay any of the 18 thrilling chapters whenever you choose to relive your favorite moments from the series. Explore the World of Avatar as you travel to the four corners of the elemental lands solo, or in local and online co-op, as nine different playable characters, including Aang, Toph, Sokka, and Katara.

as you travel to the four corners of the elemental lands solo, or in local and online co-op, as nine different playable characters, including Aang, Toph, Sokka, and Katara. Master the Elements by completing complex puzzles utilizing bending and the unique abilities of water, earth, fire, and air.

by completing complex puzzles utilizing bending and the unique abilities of water, earth, fire, and air. Restore Balance to the World by using your upgradable elemental abilities and a mix of bending-based combos to defeat the adversarial soldiers of the Fire Nation.

