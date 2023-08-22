PC Game Pass Coming to Nvidia's GeForce Now This Week - News

posted 7 hours ago

Nvidia announced access to PC Game Pass and Xbox games on PC on its GeForce Now streaming service will be available starting on August 24.

Not all PC Game Pass and Xbox games available on PC will be available to stream right away on Nvidia's GeForce Now. Nvidia has integrated the Microsoft Store into GeForce Now, however, it needs time to add all of the games available on PC Game Pass.

Microsoft and Nvidia in February of this year announced the two companies have signed a 10-year partnership to bring Xbox games on PC to the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service. The agreement enables gamers to stream Xbox games on PC from GeForce Now to PCs, macOS, Chromebooks, smartphones, and more.

The first Xbox games on PC began launching on GeForce Now in May with Gears 5, Deathloop, Grounded, and Pentiment.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

