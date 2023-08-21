Ghostrunner 2 Launches October 26 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher 505 Games and developer One More Level announced Ghostrunner II will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 26.

The game will be available in three editions - Standard, Deluxe, and Brutal. Read details on the different editions below:

($39.99 / £34.99 / €39.99, physical and digital) – Digital and physical preorders get the “Traditional Katana Pack” including two sword skins and two hand skins. Deluxe Edition ($49.99 / £39.99 / €49.99, digital-only) – Includes everything in the base edition, along with four additional hand skins, four extra sword skins, and a personalized hand hologram displaying their current username.

($49.99 / £39.99 / €49.99, digital-only) – Includes everything in the base edition, along with four additional hand skins, four extra sword skins, and a personalized hand hologram displaying their current username. Brutal Edition ($69.99 / £59.99 / €69.99, digital-only) – Includes everything in the Deluxe Edition, along with 48 hours of early access starting October 24. Brutal Edition also comes with the Season Pass (worth $19.99, featuring a new Game Mode and four Asset Packs), Animated Skin (Sword / Hand), and Motorcycle Skin.

