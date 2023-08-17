The Crackpet Show: Happy Tree Friends Edition Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Ravenage and developer Vixa Games have announced The Crackpet Show: Happy Tree Friends Edition for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. It will launch on September 27.

The game will be available as DLC for The Crackpet Show on the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and GOG as the game is already available on those platforms.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Happy Tree Friends are back! Remember those rebellious days when parents forbade us from watching this cute cartoon, and we had to sneak around? Well, guess what? Now you can embrace the legendary cruelty and humor of the iconic cartoon as you play your favorite characters in The Crackpet Show: Happy Tree Friends Edition! Get ready to unleash chaos, earn fame, and have a blast!

Are you ready to get famous? If so, grab your gun and join the most violent TV show in the history of violent TV shows! Participants will have to shoot, smash and rip through hundreds of enemies on their way to victory!

Don’t be discouraged by THE GIANT BOSSES that are more than capable of turning your innards outwards—just grab the best perks and weapons along the way. Make your gun spew molten lava all over the floor, turn yourself into a berserker, and let your bullets bounce between enemies! All these things stack, so you have every opportunity to turn your furry warrior into a raging death machine.

You’ll still die, though. That’s just how life is, even for those who wield a rail gun. But who cares about death when your audience loves YOU? Unlike real life, here you can make good use of the likes you receive.

Use your new-found fame to help upgrade every item and every perk to deal even more damage when you head out again. Oh, don’t worry about getting bored: every episode of the show is randomized so you’ll never have the same run twice in-a-row.

And, when you are completely done with show business, invite your friends and party-up with cooperative mode with up to four players! Play smart and synergize with the team or bash their teeth in when they will try to steal your power-ups: every dirty trick in the book is valid, and every strategy works as long as you are having fun.

So, are you ready to sign the contract?

Key Features:

Roguelite Shoot ‘Em Up – There are tons of enemies, dozens of weapons, lots of perks and items, randomized drop and map layouts, as well as carnivorous bosses for you to test your ability to beat the game with in-game items

– There are tons of enemies, dozens of weapons, lots of perks and items, randomized drop and map layouts, as well as carnivorous bosses for you to test your ability to beat the game with in-game items The Most Bizarre TV Show – It’s cute. It’s colorful. It’s everything you love about old-school gore cartoons. This is your only opportunity to make a pink rabbit into a harbinger of death. Do not miss it!

– It’s cute. It’s colorful. It’s everything you love about old-school gore cartoons. This is your only opportunity to make a pink rabbit into a harbinger of death. Do not miss it! Play Solo or Cooperatively – Play the game solo or get your friends to play with you, create elaborate tactics or mess around and try to steal your friend’s items and power-ups. The goal is to have fun and get famous, not to sit down crunching numbers. Though it’s also a thing if you are into it.

