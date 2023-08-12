Metroid Dread Dev Mercury Steam Working on Two Large Unannounced Games - News

Metroid Dread developer Mercury Steam is developing two unannounced games, according to the latest earnings report from Nordisk Games.

The earning report states Mercury Steam is working on "two large undisclosed titles." One of these games could be the fantasy title the developer is working on with publisher 505 Games with the codename of Project Iron.

Metroid Dread is the best-selling Metroid game of all time and has sold over three million units worldwide.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

