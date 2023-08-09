Take-Two CEO: Red Dead Redemption $50 Price on Switch and PS4 is 'Commercially Accurate' - News

Rockstar Games this week announced ports of Red Dead Redemption on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 will launch digitally on August 17 for $49.99. It includes the Undead Nightmare DLC.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick speaking with IGN following Take-Two's earnings call was asked why the the port is priced at $49.99.

"That's just what we believe is the commercially accurate price for it," said Zelnick.

Take-Two’s EVP of Finance Hannah Sage added includes the base game, as well as the Undead Nightmare DLC. Zelnick was asked if the inclusion of the DLC was the reason for the price point and he said the DLC was a great standalone game in its own right when it was originally released, so we feel like it's a great bundle for the first time, and certainly a great value for consumers."

Zelnick was asked about a potential PC port of Red Dead Redemption, which he left vague.

"It depends on the vision that the creative teams have for a title, and in the absence of having a powerful vision, for something that we would do with a title, we might bring it in its original form, we've done that, and in certain instances we might remaster or remake, so it really depends on the title and how the label feels about it, the platform, and what we think the opportunity is for consumers," he said.

The Xbox 360 version of Red Dead Redemption has been available to play on the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles via backwards compatibility.

Red Dead Redemption originally released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in May 2010.

