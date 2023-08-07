Devolver Digital Delays Anger Foot, The Plucky Squire, and More to 2024 - News

Devolver Digital during the Devolver Delayed Showcase announced Anger Foot, The Plucky Squire, Pepper Grinder, Stick it to the Stickman, and Skate Story have all been delayed from 2023 to 2024.

View the Devolver Delayed Showcase below:

Read details on the games below:

Anger Foot

Anger Foot is a lightning fast hard bass blast of kicking doors and kicking ass. Crash through the caffeine-fuelled fever dream of Shit City, putting the boot to a menacing menagerie of merciless gangsters.

Unleash the world's deadliest feet on a colourful cast of anthropomorphic enemies. Clearing out slums, sewers, and skyscrapers as you grab new weapons, unlock new sneakers, and upgrade your powers in absurd and wonderful ways. Kick and shoot your way to the exit as you leave behind a smouldering trail of shattered doors, broken bones, and crumpled energy drinks.

The Plucky Squire

The Plucky Squire follows the magical adventures of Jot and his friends—storybook characters who discover a three-dimensional world outside the pages of their book.

When the malevolent Humgrump realizes he’s the villain of the book—destined to lose his battle against the forces of good for all eternity – he kicks the heroic Jot out of its pages and changes the story forever.

Jot must face challenges, unlike anything he’s ever seen if he is to save his friends from Humgrump’s dark forces and restore the book’s happy ending.

Jump between 2D and 3D worlds in this charming action-adventure – solving puzzles, boxing badgers, flying with a jetpack, and enjoying many more delightful and surprising mini-challenges as you become the hero of a living storybook.

Pepper Grinder

Pepper Grinder is an action-packed pirate adventure starring the titular Pepper, a seafaring soul with a passion for prospecting, and Grinder, her super-powered drilling device.



Shipwrecked and robbed of her treasure, Pepper must spin up her trusty sidearm to reclaim what the mischievous Narlings stole. Armed with Grinder, Pepper burrows through terrain & water, controls machines, and pulverizes all enemies blocking the way towards recovering her missing fortune - with interest!



Pepper's progress will not be that simple, however, as mysterious beings begin to emerge from the shadows.

Stick it to the Stickman

Welcome aboard,[Name]! You are one of the most proficient and resourceful candidates we have hired so far. We hope you like the amenities here, and make sure your talents are utilized!



Stick it to the Stickman is a practical guide for anybody seeking to climb the corporate ladder in the fastest way possible. A groin-kicking, staple-gunning, chainsaw-wielding roguelike brawler loaded with high-impact, physics-based combat, copious amounts of coffee, and weaponized farts!



Batter your way through coworkers, middle-management, and bosses, learning more powerful “business techniques” on your way to becoming CEO of the worst company in America.

Skate Story

You are a demon in the Underworld, made out of glass and pain. The Devil has given you a skateboard with a simple deal: Skate to the Moon and swallow it — and you shall be freed.

Ollie, kickflip, and grind your way through the ash and smoke of the Underworld as you take on a seemingly impossible quest. Skate fast to destroy demons and save other tortured souls on your journey from fragile beginner to hardened skater.

