The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 592 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom has retaken first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 30th week of 2023.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to second place, while Pikmin 4 in its second week dropped from first to third place. FIFA 23 is up one to fourth place and Minecraft is down one spot to fifth place.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is up two spots to sixth place, Nintendo Switch Sports is up from ninth to seventh place, and Mario Party Superstars re-entered the top 10 in eighth place.

There are a total of seven Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 and three multiplatform titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 30, 2023: The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pikmin 4 FIFA 23 Minecraft New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports Mario Party Superstars Hogwarts Legacy Pokémon: Scarlet / Violet

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles