Red Dead Redemption 2 Tops the New Zealand Charts, Remnant II Debuts in 8th

posted 2 hours ago

Red Dead Redemption 2 has retaken first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 30, 2023.

Remnant II, the one new release in the top 10 this week, debuted in eighth place.

There were two Call of Duty games in the top 10 with Call of Duty: Black Ops II dropping one spot to third place and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II remaining in fifth place.

Two Tom Clancy's games re-entered the top 10 this week. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege came in ninth place, while Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint rounds out the top 10.

NBA 2K23 is up two spots to third place, Grand Theft Auto V is down from first to fourth place, FIFA 23 re-entered the top 10 in sixth place, and Diablo IV is down one spot to seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Red Dead Redemption 2 NBA 2K23 Call of Duty: Black Ops II Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II FIFA 23 Diablo IV Remnant II - NEW Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

