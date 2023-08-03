Virgo Versus the Zodiac Launches on August 23 for All Major Consoles - News

Publisher Serenity Forge and developer Moonana announced the turn-based RPG, Virgo Versus the Zodiac, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on August 23.

The game first released for PC via Steam in December 2019.

Virgo Versus the Zodiac features traditional turn-based combat with real-time execution of moves: blocking, countering and timing your attacks carefully as well as predicting your foes’ moves is essential to succeed in Virgo’s twisted and unforgiving cosmic quest to bring back the Golden Age, a period of peace, symmetry and balance, or so she thinks.

In this galaxy where every action means a reaction, you’ll play as Virgo, the Holy Queen, often called Dreadful Queen by heretics, bringing mayhem to the Zodiac Realms and leaving a trail of stardust on the way, all to fit her excessively righteous worldview.

Key Features:

A unique turn based combat system featuring timed-actions and counterattacks that favors a balance of offense and defense, rewarding a deliberate mind and swift fingers.

A focus on exploration with multiple endings: There are many people, places, and items to see among the stars, and each interaction could be the one that determines your fate!

No Random Encounters: Every fight is a unique challenge designed specifically for you.

Zodiac Memories: Peer behind the veil to explore the backstories of the Zodiacs!

