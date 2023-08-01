Sonic Series Sold 1.22M Units in June Quarter, Persona Series Sold 0.63M - Sales

Sega Sammy in its earnings report for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 has revealed the sales figures for a number of its key franchises.

During the quarter, which ended June 30, 2023, Sonic was by far its best-selling series with 1.22 million units sold over the three month period.

The Persona series sold 630,000 units, the Like a Dragon series sold 510,000 units, and the Total War series sold 310,000 units.

Sega Sammy sold a total of 4.87 million games during the quarter, which breaks down to 4.12 million of previously released games and 0.74 million of new releases. This is down from 5.14 million games sold a year ago.

Sega Sammy forecasts to sell 34.48 million for the full fiscal year, which would be up from 27.89 million games sold in the previous fiscal year. This breaks down to 20.36 million of previously released games and 14.12 million of new releases.

