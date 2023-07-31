Phantom Blade Zero Demo to Release in 2024 - News

S-GAME during China Joy 2023 announced it will release a 30 minute long demo for Phantom Blade Zero in 2024.

"Director of Phantom Blade Zero confirms a 30 minutes playable demo of the project will be available on 2024!" reads a tweet from the official Phantom Blade Zero Twitter account.

Phantom Blade Zero is in development for PlayStation 5 and PC.

Director of Phantom Blade zero confirms a 30 minutes playable demo of the project will be available on 2024! pic.twitter.com/4ifrQojGTp — Phantom Blade Zero (@pbzero_official) July 30, 2023

