Masahiro Sakurai: 'I Can't Imagine a Smash Bros. Title Without Me' - News

/ 787 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Super Smash Bros. director Masahiro Sakurai in a new video published on his YouTube channel discussed the future the franchise.

"For an ongoing game series, not using the original development studio and instead assembling a new team around a freelance director is an extremely rare occurrence," said Sakurai.

"The question now is, what happens next time? I mean whatever comes after Smash Bros. Ultimate. One option would be to separate the series from the original creator. But for now, at least, I can’t really imagine a Smash Bros. title without me."

He added, "You might think that’s a natural stance for someone in my role, but I say so speaking objectively. I feel the same way President Iwata did when we formed the team for Smash Bros. Brawl. At present, we don’t have someone who can simply take the reins.

"Smash Bros. is a massive, important title for Nintendo, so it’s fair to assume there will be another one at some point, but it’s going to take some work to figure out exactly how to make that happen. For my part, I’d like to keep working with Nintendo however I’m able."

Super Smash Bros. is one of Nintendo's most popular franchises with all the games combined having sold over 72 million units worldwide through March 2023. The best-selling entry in the series, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, has sold over 31 million units.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles