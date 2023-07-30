Masahiro Sakurai: 'I Can't Imagine a Smash Bros. Title Without Me' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 787 Views
Super Smash Bros. director Masahiro Sakurai in a new video published on his YouTube channel discussed the future the franchise.
"For an ongoing game series, not using the original development studio and instead assembling a new team around a freelance director is an extremely rare occurrence," said Sakurai.
"The question now is, what happens next time? I mean whatever comes after Smash Bros. Ultimate. One option would be to separate the series from the original creator. But for now, at least, I can’t really imagine a Smash Bros. title without me."
He added, "You might think that’s a natural stance for someone in my role, but I say so speaking objectively. I feel the same way President Iwata did when we formed the team for Smash Bros. Brawl. At present, we don’t have someone who can simply take the reins.
"Smash Bros. is a massive, important title for Nintendo, so it’s fair to assume there will be another one at some point, but it’s going to take some work to figure out exactly how to make that happen. For my part, I’d like to keep working with Nintendo however I’m able."
Super Smash Bros. is one of Nintendo's most popular franchises with all the games combined having sold over 72 million units worldwide through March 2023. The best-selling entry in the series, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, has sold over 31 million units.
I would love to see him work on other titles, but I cant really see a more passionate guy taking over Smash.
There will of course be another Smash next gen, regardless of who spearheads the game. My question is what it could possibly be like. I can't imagine just sticking to the same formula after the aptly named Ultimate. Whoever ends up in charge of Smash next gen (and obviously it'll be a late gen title since they clearly haven't even started planning for it yet) is gonna have to go in some sort of new direction with the series, while still keeping current fans excited.
I just hope they don't break the tradition of keeping non-gaming characters out of Smash Bros. Sora's Mickey key chain doesn't count.
Then so much for anyone new ever getting in Smash again. Won't happen without a new game which may not happen without Sakurai. -_-
Of course it will. They wont just stop making them. Thats like saying there will never be a Mario game again without Miyamoto.
Well hopefully his successor would be someone who won't shoehorn in non-gaming characters. So sick of people asking for Goku, especially since there are already plenty of Dragon Ball fighting games.
Im sure he will still be a producer or something. I dont think he can let it go completely.