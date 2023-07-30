KAGE Shadow of the Ninja Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and PC - News

by, posted 8 hours ago

Natsume Atari and developer Tengo Project have announced KAGE Shadow of the Ninja for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. It will launch in spring 2024.

The game is a remake of the NES game, Shadow of the Ninja.

Read details on the game via Gematsu below:

Traditional Two-Player Action

The acclaimed two-player side-scrolling ninja action returns. Players can choose between two characters, male or female, each with their own unique abilities, and work together to overcome formidable foes.

Impressive Pixel Art Quality Previously Unseen

Tengo Project’s dedication to 16-bit pixel art as seen in its highly acclaimed previous title Pocky & Rocky Reshrined continues on in KAGE Shadow of the Ninja. Painstakingly crafted pixel art graphics formulate the game’s aesthetic.

Featuring Music from Super Composer Iku Mizutani, Who Worked on the Original Game

Iku Mizutani. who composed music for the original Shadow of the Ninja, as well other Natsume titles like Shatterhand and the Medabots series, returns for KAGE Shadow of the Ninja. His nostalgic guitar playing has never sounded better.

Illustrations by Dynamic Production, Which Worked on the Original

The key visual and character illustrations are being handled by Dynamic Production, which also handled the 90s original, and is known for Mazinger Z and Grendizer.

Playable at Tokyo Game Show 2023

KAGE Shadow of the Ninja will be playable at Tokyo Game Show 2023 from September 23 to 24.

Playable Characters

Hayate - The shinobi clan “Ryuuha Shippu” has long been active in the shadows of history. Hayate is a young warrior regarded as its next leader. While he has perfected his skills as a ninja, he is short-tempered and easily loses his cool.

The shinobi clan “Ryuuha Shippu” has long been active in the shadows of history. Hayate is a young warrior regarded as its next leader. While he has perfected his skills as a ninja, he is short-tempered and easily loses his cool. Kaede - A young ninja in the same clan as Hayate. As Hayate’s calmer senpai, she is always scolding him for his hot temper.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

