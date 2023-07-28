Arc System Works Announces Super Double Dragon, Double Dragon Advance, and Double Dragon Collection - News

Arc System Works has announced Super Double Dragon and Double Dragon Advance for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, as well as Double Dragon Collection for the Nintendo Switch. All three games will launch on November 9.

Double Dragon Collection includes Super Double Dragon, Double Dragon Advance, Double Dragon, Double Dragon II: The Revenge, Double Dragon III: The Sacred Stones, and Double Dragon IV.

Read details on the games below:

Super Double Dragon and Double Dragon Advance

The long awaited missing entries make a double comeback!

The long-awaited Double Dragon Advance and Super Double Dragon are making a double comeback this year! After 20 years, the first official ports for both games will be making their way to modern consoles on November 9, 2023. The classic beat ’em up action games will be digitally released for Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam.

Super Double Dragon

Double Dragon Advance

Double Dragon Collection

In addition, both games will be repackaged and sold together with four other of the Double Dragon series as a Switch physical box package, the Double Dragon Collection.

For over three decades, both the Double Dragon Advance and Super Double Dragon have been hailed as the epitome of the Double Dragon series. Fans can buy the six-in-one Double Dragon Collection physical box for Switch, containing the following classics: Double Dragon, Double Dragon II: The Revenge, Double Dragon III: The Sacred Stones (all in English version), as well as the currently available Double Dragon IV.

Included titles:

Super Double Dragon

Double Dragon Advance

Double Dragon

Double Dragon II: The Revenge

Double Dragon III: The Sacred Stones

Double Dragon IV

