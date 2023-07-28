Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Delayed to Q2 2024 - News

/ 127 Views

by, posted 37 minutes ago

Publisher 505 Games and developer Rabbit & Bear Studios announced the strategy RPG, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, has been delayed from 2023 to Q4 2024.

The game is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, and Xbox Game Pass.

"In order to deliver a game that so many fans have supported, we announce a revised release date of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, with the game now due during Calendar Year Q2 of 2024," reads an update from Rabbit & Bear Studios. "The decision was made in order to ensure the best possible story, and to reward the legion of backers with the best game experience possible."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles