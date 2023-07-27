New Red Dead Redemption Logo Appears on Rockstar's Website - News

A new logo for Red Dead Redemption has appeared on Rockstar's website and a game called "Red Dead Redemption (Rockstar Presents Ver)" has been added to the internal games list.

A new rating for Red Dead Redemption was published last month in Korea. The new rating has a classification number of CC-NV-230615-001. The NV refers to console games, while an NP would refer to PC games.

Journalist Colin Moriarty earlier this month claimed he heard reports a remaster of Red Dead Redemption is in development and it could potentially be announced in August.

Rockstar's new site update, live an hour ago, added a new reference within the games list.



"Red Dead Redemption (Rockstar Presents Ver)"



Codename:

- RDR1RSP (RDR1 Remaster SP?)



New logo below#reddeadredemption pic.twitter.com/MbzmnieMlo — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 27, 2023

