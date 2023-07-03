Rumor: Red Dead Redemption Remaster in Development - News

Last week it was spotted a new rating for Red Dead Redemption was published on June 15 in Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea. The new rating has a classification number of CC-NV-230615-001. The NV refers to console games, while an NP would refer to PC games.

Journalist Colin Moriarty on his Sacred Symbols podcast is claiming he has heard reports a remaster of Red Dead Redemption is in development and it could potentially be announced in August.

As always this should be treated as a rumor and with a grain of salt.

Red Dead Redemption released for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in May 2010. The game was never ported to PC and a remastered version has never been released.

