Tencent Acquires Visual Arts, the Parent Company of Developer Key

Tencent announced it has acquired Visual Arts, the parent company of developer Key, who is best known for developing AIR, Clannad, and Kanon.

Visual Arts CEO Takahiro Baba will be stepping down and Genki Tenkumo (Okano Tohya) will become the new CEO.

"Visual Arts will remain Visual Arts, and the staff will continue to do the things it wants to do," reads a statement from Visual Arts.

Due to the acquisition Visual Arts says it will be able to grow more and become a global intellectual property owner.

