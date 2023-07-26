CD Projekt Red to Layoff Around 100 Employees by Q1 2024 - News

CD Projekt Red announced it will be laying off around 100 employees, or about nine percent of its total workforce, but Q1 2024.

"We’ve carefully assessed all teams in the company in terms of their expected contribution to the delivery of our strategy," said CD Projekt CEO Adam Kiciński.

"There’s no easy way to say this, but today we are overstaffed. We have talented people on board who are finishing their tasks and — based on current and expected project needs — we already know we don’t have other opportunities for them in the next year.

"The outcome is the studio parting ways with around 100 people, which is roughly 9% of the entire team. This will not be immediate as some employees will be let go as late as Q1 2024 but, in the spirit of transparency, we’ve chosen to share the information now. We want team members to have ample time to process and adjust to the change, and we’ve also made sure to offer everyone a comprehensive severance package."

CD Projekt in May announced it had laid off 21 employees in the US and eight in Poland who were working on Project Sirius, a Witcher spinoff game.

The developer is set to release the Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on September 26 for $29.99.

