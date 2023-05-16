By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
CD Projekt Lays Off 29 Employees at The Molasses Flood

CD Projekt Lays Off 29 Employees at The Molasses Flood - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 455 Views

CD Projekt in a statement sent to PC Gamer announced The Molasses Flood has been hit with layoffs.

21 employees in the US and eight in Poland have been laid off who were working on Project Sirius, a Witcher spinoff game.

"Because the project changed, so has the composition of the team that's working on it – mainly on The Molasses Flood's side," said a CD Projekt spokesperson. "The concrete number of employees we parted ways with is 21 team members in the US and 8 in Poland (working on the project outside of the US)."

The Molasses Flood had around 60 employees when it started working on the project last year. This does mean it is possible nearly half of the studio has been let go.

Project Sirius was announced in October 2022 as "an innovative take on The Witcher universe" in development by The Molasses Flood with support from CD Projekt Red.

Multiple employees confirmed last week they had been laid off from the studio.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

0 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated

There are no comments to display.