CD Projekt Lays Off 29 Employees at The Molasses Flood - News

/ 455 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

CD Projekt in a statement sent to PC Gamer announced The Molasses Flood has been hit with layoffs.

21 employees in the US and eight in Poland have been laid off who were working on Project Sirius, a Witcher spinoff game.

"Because the project changed, so has the composition of the team that's working on it – mainly on The Molasses Flood's side," said a CD Projekt spokesperson. "The concrete number of employees we parted ways with is 21 team members in the US and 8 in Poland (working on the project outside of the US)."

The Molasses Flood had around 60 employees when it started working on the project last year. This does mean it is possible nearly half of the studio has been let go.

Project Sirius was announced in October 2022 as "an innovative take on The Witcher universe" in development by The Molasses Flood with support from CD Projekt Red.

Multiple employees confirmed last week they had been laid off from the studio.

Yesterday I was laid off from Molasses Flood.

It's not as fun to update the bio this time.

I enjoyed the work I'd been doing until my last day and would love to keep doing that.



If anyone has any leads on a narrative and/or tech design position I'd be happy to take a look. — Robert Bailey (@thrownerror) May 12, 2023

I'm sad to say I was laid off from The Molasses Flood. I'm starting to look for new opportunities now. If you know of a friendly and fun studio that is working on a stylized game and needs an environment artist, please let me know!https://t.co/WG9fyS3hBVhttps://t.co/PQ9eJBRLa5 — Eleanore Falck (looking for work) 🍰💖🌱 (@EleanoreFalck) May 12, 2023

Yesterday was my last day at The Molasses Flood, due to layoffs. I had been working with some of the best people on a multiplayer Witcher title that I was so proud of. If anyone needs a Senior World Builder or Env Artist, please let me know.https://t.co/BKlCYqEmYz pic.twitter.com/YH6qEUV7v8 — Gannon F. Jaspering (@GforGannon) May 12, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles