DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing Announced for All Major Platforms

Publisher GameMill Entertainment and developer Bamtang Games have announced kart racing game, DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch later this year.

Read details on the game below:

Twenty of the most iconic DreamWorks Animation characters take the wheel in the fast-paced world of kart racing in DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing! Shift, drift and jump at high speeds across a variety of fantastical tracks inspired by DreamWorks Animation’s many fan-favorite films. Blaze past the competition in fun and hilarious action for players of all ages with solo as well as online and local split-screen multiplayer modes.

All-Star Racing Roster

Hit the kartway with 20 fan-favorite DreamWorks Animation characters, including Shrek, Po, Tigress, Boss Baby, Puss in Boots, Hiccup, Astrid and many more!

20 Awesome Karts

Each character boasts their own uniquely styled kart to race. Players can put their own twist on each ride with hundreds of customizable parts and accessory combinations.

Race Through Iconic Locations

Players will be transported into fantastical worlds as they traverse through tracks inspired by locations from beloved DreamWorks Animation films including: The Kingdom of Far Far Away from Shrek, Bergen town from Trolls, Spirit Realm from Kung Fu Panda, Baby Corp from The Boss Baby, New York City Zoo from Madagascar, and many more!​

Harness the Power of Magic Paths

Players can hit magical switches on the track to uncover hidden shortcuts. They can extend these magical paths by hitting more switches in series!

Trolls Join the Crew

Poppy, Branch, Barb, Cooper and others from the colorful world of DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls are players’ rockin’ hosts for each race, helping out with their power-up potential. Players can collect Trolls to ride along with them throughout each race for special surprises!

Compete in a Variety of Game Modes

Players will be able to feel the excitement in Free Race, Cups, Challenge, or Time Trial game modes, and take on family and friends in eight-person online and four-player local split-screen multiplayer action.

