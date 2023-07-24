Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy Arrives August 31 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Frozenbyte announced Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on August 31.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

For now, meet Pontius the Knight, Protector of the Realm and also the biggest pie lover the land has ever seen! A real frontline hero who is always going head first into battle to protect his friends!

Your sword and shield will aid you on your journey—if you know how to use them! As a skilled knight and professional pie eater, Pontius can use his sword to fight off enemies, get rid of obstacles, and even use it as a platform to help him reach higher areas. The shield, not only made to protect, will come in handy to reflect light, skate across water, and even use as a glider!

Charge, smash, fight, and puzzle-solve your way through the dangers that await with your fellow adventurers. And should you need further help, the Prismatic Talisman will be your best friend—literally. Clones can be useful!

