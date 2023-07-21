GTAV Tops the New Zealand Charts, Diablo IV Takes 2nd - Sales

/ 476 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Grand Theft Auto V has remained in first place New Zealand charts from seventh to first place, according to IGEA for the week ending July 16, 2023.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is up one spot to second place, while Hogwarts Legacy is up two spots to third place. Diablo IV fell two spots to fourth place and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is up from eighth to fifth place.

NBA 2K23 is up three spots to sixth place and EA Sports UFC 4 is down three spots to seventh place. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is down one spot to eighth place.

Grand Theft Auto Online and Call of Duty: Black Ops II re-enter the top 10 in ninth and 10th places, respectively. Final Fantasy XVI fell out of the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Hogwarts Legacy Diablo IV Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II NBA 2K23 EA Sports UFC 4 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Grand Theft Auto Online Call of Duty: Black Ops II

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles