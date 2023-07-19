UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves Launches November 14 - News

Publisher Microids and developer Endroad announced UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on November 14. It will also release for the Nintendo Switch in 2024.

UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves will follow the first story arc of the anime series, giving players the chance to revisit the most iconic moments of this epic adventure. Fans of the show will be thrilled to hear that the game will feature the memorable musical themes from the anime, re-orchestrated for an even more immersive experience. These musical themes have been a crucial part of the anime’s success and players will now be able to enjoy them in an interactive way.

