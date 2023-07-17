Sega Considering More Sonic Reboots and Remakes - News

Sega President and COO Yukio Sugino in an interview with Famitsu (and translated by VideoGamesChronicle) said the company is considering more Sonic reboots and remakes, alongside new titles.

"Of course, we have to do new things, but not all IPs are the same for new releases and reboot," said Sugino. "For each IP, we will choose which method is appropriate at this time. Sonic is Sega's flagship IP, and we are considering reboots and remakes for it in parallel with new titles."

Sega last month announced Sonic Superstars for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch this Fall for $59.99.

Sugino in the same interview said it would be difficult to create a Sega Saturn Mini.

"The Sega Saturn is surprisingly high performance, so the difficulty of miniaturization is also high," said Sugino. "I don’t think it’s a case of saying 'let's make another one because it sells well,' it looks like it's going to be a little longer. I'd like to think about it when we're in a situation where we can openly develop it together with people who have always loved the Sega Saturn and Dreamcast."

