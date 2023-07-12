Report: FTC Leaning Towards Appealing Its Microsoft Activision Loss - News

Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley yesterday denied the preliminary injunction for the FTC in the US and ruled in favor of Microsoft for its acquisition Activision Blizzard.

The FTC has until the end of Friday, July 14 at 11:59 pm PT to file an appeal. Bloomberg is reporting the FTC is leaning towards appealing the decision "as early as Wednesday," according to a source that has knowledge of the deliberations. However, a decision has not been made one way or the other.

If Judge Corley granted the preliminary injunction it would have blocked Microsoft from closing the deal until the FTC's in-house court had a chance to rule on the merger.

Judge Corley ultimately ruled denied the motion for a preliminary injunction saying "the FTC has not shown it is likely to succeed on its assertion the combined firm will probably pull Call of Duty from Sony PlayStation, or that its ownership of Activision content will substantially lessen competition in the video game library subscription and cloud gaming markets."

In the UK, a hearing between the CMA and Microsoft was set to start on July 24, however, the CMA and Microsoft have decided to pause litigation to work out a new deal.

"After today’s court decision in the U.S., our focus now turns back to the UK," said Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith at the time. "While we ultimately disagree with the CMA’s concerns, we are considering how the transaction might be modified in order to address those concerns in a way that is acceptable to the CMA.

"In order to prioritize work on these proposals, Microsoft and Activision have agreed with the CMA that a stay of the litigation in the UK would be in the public interest and the parties have made a joint submission to the Competition Appeal Tribunal to this effect."

