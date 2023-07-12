Report: FTC Leaning Towards Appealing Its Microsoft Activision Loss - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 955 Views
Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley yesterday denied the preliminary injunction for the FTC in the US and ruled in favor of Microsoft for its acquisition Activision Blizzard.
The FTC has until the end of Friday, July 14 at 11:59 pm PT to file an appeal. Bloomberg is reporting the FTC is leaning towards appealing the decision "as early as Wednesday," according to a source that has knowledge of the deliberations. However, a decision has not been made one way or the other.
If Judge Corley granted the preliminary injunction it would have blocked Microsoft from closing the deal until the FTC's in-house court had a chance to rule on the merger.
Judge Corley ultimately ruled denied the motion for a preliminary injunction saying "the FTC has not shown it is likely to succeed on its assertion the combined firm will probably pull Call of Duty from Sony PlayStation, or that its ownership of Activision content will substantially lessen competition in the video game library subscription and cloud gaming markets."
In the UK, a hearing between the CMA and Microsoft was set to start on July 24, however, the CMA and Microsoft have decided to pause litigation to work out a new deal.
"After today’s court decision in the U.S., our focus now turns back to the UK," said Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith at the time. "While we ultimately disagree with the CMA’s concerns, we are considering how the transaction might be modified in order to address those concerns in a way that is acceptable to the CMA.
"In order to prioritize work on these proposals, Microsoft and Activision have agreed with the CMA that a stay of the litigation in the UK would be in the public interest and the parties have made a joint submission to the Competition Appeal Tribunal to this effect."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
FTC: "hey guys, we got our asses handed to us on this one. I think we ought to waste several million more tax dollars and get our asses handed to us again."
They could've easily made a legitimately good case against the deal, specially when it comes to an enterprise with such an historically bad rep in the tech industry as Microsoft has. Now only time will tell the final verdict of this long and exhausting journey...
If MS lost they would definitely appeal. So should the FTC.
Should have been more prepared the first time and not agreed to a judge who son will probably have paid vacation on bahamas for life and salary double at microsoft.
Yah the judge also forged those fake videos of the moon landing! It runs in the family!
The worse part is that you probably really believe all that stuff your blabering about...
Her son does work at Microsoft. They should have picked another Judge. I do not believe that had any part in her decision but the optic is not good at all.
The optics are fine, her son is not impacted at all by the decision (he does not even work in the gaming division or own a lot of Microsoft stocks) and the optic is bad only for people believing in conspiration theory.
It is VERY easy to see if her son is going to benefit (like a raise) from that or not btw. So yah, stop believing in conspiracy. The Earth is also not flat...
The FTC are the ones who picked Judge Corley, not Microsoft.
Do you ever do any research before making a comment? I’m actually curious.
I am not for sure spend hours and hours of my life reading testements, finding every little thing about the deal and posting it , following every called "expert" on twitter.
If you are not willing to educate yourself and would rather live in ignorance then don't expect anyone to take anything you say seriously.
I mean you clearly got enough time to constantly be on here talking shit, so it wouldn't hurt you to divest a few minutes here and there to actually read up on the subjects you seem to so enjoy running your mouth about. Might help you at least feign a subtle air of knowledge, or articulate yourself in a manner that doesn't have you coming across as a petulant child.